Prohibitory order at the disputed area in Ayodhya; para military forces deployed

Even as Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Shiv Sena mobilized supporters for Sunday’s ‘Dharm Sabha’ as well as ‘Ashirwad’ programmes in Ayodhya, the district administration on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders in the disputed area (acquired area) in Ayodhya.

Additional superintendent of police, Faizabad, Sanjay Kumar said section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the disputed area, which prohibited assembly of more than four people. The organizer of ‘Dharm Sabha’, to be held outside the disputed area at Bada Bhakt Mala ground, had been given permission by the district administration, he said.

Along with the civil police, the district administration had deployed 10 companies Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF) and 68 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to maintain law and order, he said. Extra police force had been rushed to Ayodhya from adjoining districts as well, Kumar said.

The district administration had also planned to install CCTV and use drones to monitor the movement of people arriving in Ayodhya to participate in the ‘Dharm Sabha’. The Flood unit of the PAC equipped with boat will organize regular patrolling in the Saryu. Also, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) commandoes as well as anti-sabotage team and bomb disposal squad will be deployed in the temple town, said a district administration officer.

A meeting of the district administration and police officers was held under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner Manoj Mishra on Thursday to review the preparation for the Kartik Mela as well the programme to be organized by the VHP and the Shiv Sena. “Leave of all the administration and police officers have been cancelled till November 26,” he said.

The Supreme Court order regarding the disputed area will be strictly implemented and policemen had been directed to screen the people visiting the Ram Janambhoomi area for dharshan of Ram Lalla, he said adding suspicious person will be not allowed entry in the area.

Additional district magistrate PD Gupta said order had been passed that people visiting the acquired area of Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid will enter through the route fixed by the administration. “The time of darshan too has been fixed by the administration. People will be not allowed to enter the area with fire arms, inflammable matter, sticks, mobile, electronic gadgets and camera. Video graphy and photography of the acquired area has been prohibited,” he said adding the order will remain in force till January 17 next year.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 10:29 IST