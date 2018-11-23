Prominent Muslims showing signs of ‘softening stance’ on Ayodhya dispute

Prominent Muslims, who had earlier held radical positions on the Ram temple issue, are now showing signs of taking a softer line. From Nadwa cleric Maulana Salman Husaini Nadwi to Azam Khan, the Muslim face of the Samajwadi Party, are now seeking an early resolution of the issue.

Nadwi, while once again raising the demand for resolving of the Ayodhya dispute through mutual negotiations, has slammed the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) for derailing his past efforts to broker a truce on the issue.

“The only way of resolving the problem was to shift the ‘masjid’ (mosque) from the disputed site with an assurance and undertaking for the protection of all mosques in the country. The peace treaty signed by the Prophet of Islam (known as Hudaibiya Pact) is a shining example on how to avoid conflict and clash. Mosques have been relocated and shifted in the past. We tried to reach for an amicable settlement to the dispute through mediation with the help of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (founder of Art of Living NGO). It was a positive and historical move, but some members of the Muslim Personal Law Board intervened and ruined the efforts,” said the cleric, who was shown the door by AIMPLB in February this year for his unilateral initiative.

Maulana Salman is the grandson of renowned Islamic scholar and former president of AIMPLB and rector of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema late Maulana Abul Hasan Ali Nadwi aka Ali Mian.

(Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema is a prominent Islamic seminary in Lucknow).

Salman said the Board’s strategy was successful neither on the issue of instant triple talaq (divorce), which was struck down by the Supreme Court, nor the way it is handling the Ayodhya issue.

The cleric, who has formed a Humanity Welfare Board to take forward his initiative on the Ayodhya issue, has urged people to write and extend their support to him for finding an amicable settlement of the dispute.

Meanwhile, one of the Muslim petitioners in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, Haji Mehboob a resident of Ayodhya, has also come out in support of an out-of-court settlement and welcomed the efforts to amicably resolve the matter.

“It will be in the interest of the nation and good for everyone, if there is a mutual agreement relating to the settlement of the case,” he said, adding that people of Ayodhya, especially Muslims, were living in constant fear because of the dispute.

The AIMPLB has maintained a studied silence so far as the chorus to bring an ordinance for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has gained momentum within the ruling BJP and right-wing Hindu outfits.

While the main Babri litigant, Iqbal Ansari, has gone on record saying he has “no problem” if the central government brings such a law, former UP minister Mohd Azam Khan, known for his vitriolic outbursts, too seems to be making conciliatory noises. “I don’t have any issue with the construction of a Ram temple provided it is not built over Muslims’ blood. We will abide by the law and accept whatever verdict the Supreme Court delivers,” the Rampur MLA told News 18.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 10:17 IST