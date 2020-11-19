e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Radha Mohan Singh to begin new role as BJP UP in-charge with Prayagraj visit today

Radha Mohan Singh to begin new role as BJP UP in-charge with Prayagraj visit today

Radha Mohan Singh, who is also the BJP’s national vice-president, was the union agriculture minister during Narendra Modi’s first term as Prime Minister

lucknow Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 15:34 IST
Manish Chandra Pandey
Manish Chandra Pandey
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Radha Mohan Singh.
Radha Mohan Singh.(HT Archive)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) new Uttar Pradesh (UP) in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will visit Prayagraj on Thursday to begin his latest assignment as part of streamlining the party’s strategy for the teachers’ and graduates’ constituency polls to the Legislative Council. The BJP is actively contesting these elections for the first time.

Radha Mohan Singh, who is also the BJP’s national vice-president, was the union agriculture minister during Narendra Modi’s first term as Prime Minister.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council has 100 members, of which 52 are with the Samajwadi Party and 19 with the ruling BJP. The BSP has eight members while Congress has just two, with one of them, Dinesh Kumar Singh, having already joined the BJP.

While there are 14 vacant seats in the Legislative Council at present, polls have been announced for 11 seats of the graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies. Polling will take place in December.

Also Read: UP CM welcomes SC order on assistant basic teachers recruitment

The two previous UP in-charges, JP Nadda and Amit Shah, went on to become party chiefs following their resounding success in the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls, respectively.

The BJP will now contest the 2022 UP assembly polls with Singh as the state in-charge.

“Radha Mohan Singhji will be in Prayagraj for meetings over the Allahabad-Jhansi graduate seat polls,” said UP BJP general secretary Amarpal Maurya, the in-charge of graduates’ and teachers’ constituency polls.

BJP general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal will accompany Radha Mohan Singh.

The Allahabad-Jhansi graduates’ constituency spans 10 districts, including Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, and Jhansi. It is among the five graduates’ constituency seats which will go to the polls on December 1, along with six teachers’ constituency seats.

The tenure of 11 MLCs – five from the graduates’ constituency and six from the teachers’ constituency – ended on May 6, but the elections to these seats had been delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, officials said.

The Allahabad-Jhansi seat is prestigious for the BJP as party candidate Yagya Dutt Sharma, 78, has been winning it for the past four terms. Each stint has been six years long. Sharma had served as principal of the Sewa Samiti Vidya Mandir Intermediate College from 1980 to 2001 in Prayagraj (then Allahabad).

After Prayagraj, Radha Mohan Singh and Bansal are expected in Varanasi on November 20 to strategise the party campaign. The duo will visit Moradabad on November 21 to campaign for the Bareilly-Moradabad teachers’ constituency seat. On the same day, Bansal, along with UP BJP vice president Braj Bahadur, will go to Bareilly for the party campaign there.

State BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh would be in Kannauj on Thursday while additionally visiting Agra and Meerut, Maurya said.

On November 22, Swatantra Dev, along with the party’s UP vice-president Santosh Singh, will campaign in Sitapur for the elections to the graduates’ and teachers’ constituency in Lucknow.

tags
top news
Penalty for not wearing mask in public in Delhi raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
Penalty for not wearing mask in public in Delhi raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Covid-19: Why did you wait for court order to start taking action, Delhi HC asks govt
Covid-19: Why did you wait for court order to start taking action, Delhi HC asks govt
Why is President Trump pursuing recount of 2 Wisconsin counties?
Why is President Trump pursuing recount of 2 Wisconsin counties?
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In