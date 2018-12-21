Rajbhar took max advantage from CM discretionary fund: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party leader and his cabinet colleague Om Prakash Rajbhar was among ministers who had taken maximum advantage of the chief minister’s discretionary fund by making recommendation for medical assistance to ailing persons.

“We are not discriminating against anyone. BJP MLA Manish Ashija has used the fund by making recommendations in 334 cases. SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has taken maximum benefit of the fund among the ministers, making recommendations for assistance in 175 cases,” said Yogi while speaking on the second supplementary budget of Rs 8054.49 crore for 2018-2019. The state assembly later passed the appropriation bill for the budget along with other bills.

Yogi’s remark on Rajbhar is being seen as a befitting reply to his colleague, who has been targeting his government and the BJP for the past few months demanding implementation of quota within quota. Rajbhar has also declared that he would not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Ghazipur later this month. Yogi had reportedly called Rajbhar to his office in Vidhan Bhawan and asked him to stop giving statements against his government and the BJP. Rajbhar is learnt to have told the chief minister that he would stop only when the quota within quota was implemented in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi also accused the opposition of having a mind frame that hatched conspiracies. “Opposition has a mind frame for conspiracies. They are not going to mend their ways,” said Yogi.

The chief minister said his government had been able to effectively control organized crime. He said government was sensitive towards crime against women and action had been taken to check all categories of crime. Yogi gave statistical data to make his point that efforts of his government had begun showing results. He said the crimegraph was showing declining trend despite the fact that all FIRs were being registered.

Yogi referred to the annual budget of Rs 4.28 lakh crore for 2018-2019 and the two supplementary budgets to make his point that to total budget size had reached Rs 4.71 lakh crore. This was nearly the size of investment that his government had brought to the state following UP Investors Summit 2018, said Yogi.

He said government’s efforts to check encephalitis had shown results and only 86 cases had been reported at BRD Medical Colege Gorakhpur this year against average of 400 to 500 patients every year. Total number of deaths had also come down from 100-150 to six this year, he said.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 12:00 IST