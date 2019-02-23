Ram temple construction not impossible: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said a term like impossible cannot be used with regard to issues like building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the capability of changing impossible into possible.

“You take it from me ... Narendra Modi is the name of turning impossible into possible,” he said amid cheers while responding to a question by a student Anshika Gupta at a public outreach event ‘Yuvaon Ke Mann Ki Baat, at Ram Prasad Bismil auditorium of the Institute of Engineering and Technology, on Friday.

He pointed out how people are now able to have ‘darshan’ of the Akshyavat at a fort near the Sangam in Prayagraj after 450 years.

“When this can happen, how can the Ram temple construction be called impossible?” he said with a chuckle.

People must see the dedication of PM Modi who has been working tirelessly for the country for the last four and half years and people must vote for him.

Responding to a question by a girl as to what the state government is doing for women and girls, the chief minister said his government was paying special attention to this section of the society.

The anti-Romeo squad, women helpline 1090, various scholarship programmes and separate reservation for women in the ongoing police recruitment were a reflection of this policy of the state government, Adityanath said.

When asked by a student what is the highlight of his two-year-old government, he said law and order had been brought on track and criminals were now scurrying for cover, getting their bails cancelled and feeling more safe inside the prisons than on the streets.

He also trashed the opposition alliance and termed it as an effort to survive and called them a set of people who are out to protect graft, the corrupt and criminals.

Jyoti from Kanpur asked what was the BJP agenda for youths and why youths should vote for the party. The chief minister replied the BJP was a party which provided opportunities to the youth.

He said, “The government has given jobs to around two lakh people but not even a single finger has been pointed at it. Earlier, a lot of money used to be collected by people. In a state where no one wanted to invest a single penny in the past, we have attracted the investments of around Rs 5 lakh crore, we have implemented projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore. This would also bring more employment opportunities for the youth and stop their exodus to other states.

There was a time when UPites used to hide their identity in other states, but now they could say with pride that they belonged to Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The chief minister slammed the previous govermment for not being serious about providing houses to the poor. He said in just about two years’ time, “our government has constructed and given houses to 12 lakh families in the rural areas and for 8.66 lakh families in the urban areas.”

The chief minister said the youth should be aware of caste-based politicians, who always divided the society. Without naming the Congress, the chief minister said such parties must be avoided which promote dynasty more than the national interest.

The BJP’s youth wing the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha organised the event aimed at connecting with first-time voters.

CM lays stress on innovation

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said engineering and technical colleges had the potential to play a major role in the development of the state. He was speaking at a symposium on ‘New dimensions of success’ at the Abdul Kalam Technical University on Friday. He said technical institutes will now have to understand their role as innovators, who can make a difference in lives.

He saw innovative models put up by students at an exhibition. The chief minister distributed 100 laptops to meritorius students on the occasion. The chief minister said he recently met 20 students out of whom 18 had chosen to go for start-ups.

The AKTU employees gave Rs 18 lakh to the families of the CRPF jawan killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

Talking about the Kumbh, He said, “I remember it was in 2013 when the prime minister of Mauritius came to take a dip in the Ganga but went back without doing it as the Ganga was not clean. But during the Kumbh this time, the water of the Ganga is clean and free flowing. This is all because of the use of technology.”

“Till now, 21 crore people have taken a dip at Kumbh. People were earlier asking why we are organising so many meetings on Kumbh. Now, they have got the answer as people from 188 countries have come to the Kumbh and everything has been very well managed,” he said.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 12:45 IST