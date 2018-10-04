RTI activist seeks Lord Krishna’s birth certificate from Mathura authorities

An RTI activist has sought the birth certificate of Lord Krishna and proof of him being God from authorities in Mathura.

Public information officer and additional district magistrate (law and order) Ramesh Chand has termed the query “ridiculous”, but forwarded it to the municipal commissioner of Mathura, who keeps records of births and deaths.

RTI activist Jainendra Kumar Gendle from Bilaspur in Chattisgarh had raised the matter after Lord Krishna’s birthday, known as Janmashtami, was celebrated last month.

Mathura is known to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, who is believed to have taken birth in ‘Dwapar Yug’ at a place now worshipped as Sri Krishna Janambhoomi.

The RTI application accompanied by postal order was received in mid-September.

“It was ridiculous query to make as such issues are of faith and cannot be answered in the manner as asked for,” district magistrate Chand said.

“These are silly things done to attain cheap popularity or to create nuisance and should be dismissed before they hurt sentiments,” said a seer in Vrindavan who did not want to be named.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 13:48 IST