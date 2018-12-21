‘School bank’ set up, credit goes to students in UP

To inculcate the concept of banking and savings in children, a teacher in a primary school of Bareilly has set up a ‘school bank’ that is run by students and is meant to meet their stationery requirements during their stay on the campus.

To run this bank, students voluntarily contribute Rs 2 each while teachers also willingly make donations. There are 320 students in the Primary School, Pipariya in Bhojipura block of Bareilly district.

“This money is used in buying pencils, erasers, sharpeners, rulers, few books and kept in a cupboard in the principal’s room, which they call green counter. Earlier, when students forgot to bring stationery, they used to go home to bring it, and in the process, often missed the class,” explained assistant teacher Saurabh Shukla who has introduced the concept.

But all these are things of past. Now, on a day when students don’t bring their pencil box, they don’t go home. Instead, they walk into the ‘school bank’ and are allowed to borrow the same at zero interest for a day, he said.

Due to availability of stock in the ‘school bank’, the students are able to continue with their studies without any hindrances. The class also does not get disturbed. However, while going home after the school gets over, they are required to deposit the same back in the ‘school bank’, which is managed by students, said the teacher.

One Nikhil, a Class 5 student, has been appointed as manager of the ‘School Bank’. But a teacher will assist him. “The school teacher explained the concept. Everybody was convinced that it will be of great help for everyone. After whatever little money we could raise, teachers opened their wallet and heart to bridge the deficit. The school bank is now doing wonders,” said Nikhil.

The ‘School Bank’ follows simple rules. Students of any class may avail the facilities of this bank. If a student fails to bring any stationery, he is not required to go back home and bring it. He just has to go to the bank, make an entry of the borrowed item in the register and attend class.

In case a student misplaces the borrowed item, he is supposed to give it back to the bank within 30 days. “But below poverty line students are exempt from this rule. Students will be allowed to borrow things twice a week and seven times a month so that they do not make borrowing a habit,” said Rinki, a student of the school.

The ‘school bank’ manager will be appointed from a senior class at regular intervals. Candidates with good academic record will be considered for the job, said the teacher.

The basic education department has appreciated the initiative of the school, and if found feasible, the same can be replicated in other schools too, said an official.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 12:10 IST