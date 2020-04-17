Second corona death in Meerut

lucknow

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:53 IST

A corona patient died during treatment at Covid hospital of Meerut medical college late on Thursday. He was the second corona patient to have died in the district. Earlier on April 1, a 72-year-old Covid-19 patient had died here.

Giving this information on Friday, district surveillance officer Dr Vishwas Choudhary said the 57-year-old patient, who was admitted to the hospital for respiratory disorder on Saturday, belonged to Jali Kothi area from where four cases of corona were found positive. The patient complained of nausea late on Thursday and passed away a little later.

As per Choudhary, the man got infected after coming into contact with a ‘Jamaati’ who had stayed in a mosque situated in the area.

His body was immediately packed as per the protocol and handed over to relatives who buried it in the night, he added.

Meerut district has reported 68 corona positive cases so far. Of them, two died and 14 were discharged after they recovered.