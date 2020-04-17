e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Second corona death in Meerut

Second corona death in Meerut

A corona patient died during treatment at Covid hospital of Meerut medical college late on Thursday

lucknow Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Meerut
The man got infected after coming into contact with a ‘Jamaati’ who had stayed in a mosque situated in the area.
The man got infected after coming into contact with a ‘Jamaati’ who had stayed in a mosque situated in the area.
         

A corona patient died during treatment at Covid hospital of Meerut medical college late on Thursday. He was the second corona patient to have died in the district. Earlier on April 1, a 72-year-old Covid-19 patient had died here.

Giving this information on Friday, district surveillance officer Dr Vishwas Choudhary said the 57-year-old patient, who was admitted to the hospital for respiratory disorder on Saturday, belonged to Jali Kothi area from where four cases of corona were found positive. The patient complained of nausea late on Thursday and passed away a little later.

As per Choudhary, the man got infected after coming into contact with a ‘Jamaati’ who had stayed in a mosque situated in the area.

His body was immediately packed as per the protocol and handed over to relatives who buried it in the night, he added.

Meerut district has reported 68 corona positive cases so far. Of them, two died and 14 were discharged after they recovered.

top news
Imran Khan is MIA on Saarc Covid-19 Fund; India spends $1.7 mn in a month
Imran Khan is MIA on Saarc Covid-19 Fund; India spends $1.7 mn in a month
MHA wants Rohingya screened for Covid-19 after Tablighi Jamaat link emerges
MHA wants Rohingya screened for Covid-19 after Tablighi Jamaat link emerges
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
When haircut query led to Twitter banter between KTR, his sister Kavitha
When haircut query led to Twitter banter between KTR, his sister Kavitha
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

lucknow news