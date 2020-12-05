Senior UP police officer ‘manhandled’ in Jhansi, video goes viral

lucknow

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 08:25 IST

Jhansi superintendent of police Vivek Tripathi was allegedly manhandled by agitated BJP workers, who were involved in heated exchanges with police alleging anomalies in the counting of votes in the election for UP legislative council member from the Allahabad-Jhansi division graduates’ constituency. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The BJP workers were seen trying to enter the counting centre by force while they were being stopped by SP City Tripathi and other policemen.

BJP leader Pradeep Saravgi can be seen in the video brawling with the police personnel. BJP MLAs Amit Sharma and Rajeev Singh Paricha were present at the spot during the incident.

Tripathi, however, said he and other cops were manhandled but not assaulted. “I am not injured or beaten up as being circulated over social media,” he said.

The incident took place at about 1.30 pm when BJP’s Jhansi district president Mukesh Mishra along with Pradeep Saravagi and other local leaders and workers, tried to enter the counting centre, alleging discrepancies in the counting but were prevented by the police, an eyewitness told a news agency.

Later, BJP MLAs Ravi Sharma and Jawahar Rajput and other party workers sat on a dharna outside the centre, demanding recounting of votes alleging irregularities.

Samajwadi Party district president Mahesh Kahsyap, who too sat on a dharna with party leaders at the BKD college ground, said the BJP workers indulged in hooliganism facing defeat in the election, the agency reported.

Jhansi’s senior superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar P said some persons did try to enter the counting centre but they were prevented and removed.

Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, alleged in a tweet that BJP leader Pradeep Saravgi attacked city SP Vivek Tripathi. The party also tagged a video of the incident and demanded strict action against the BJP leader.