e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Senior UP police officer ‘manhandled’ in Jhansi, video goes viral

Senior UP police officer ‘manhandled’ in Jhansi, video goes viral

The incident took place early afternoon when local BJP leaders and workers tried to enter the counting centre alleging discrepancies and were stopped by the police.

lucknow Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 08:25 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
BJP leaders were accused of manhandling Jhansi superintendent of police during counting of votes for Allahabad-Jhansi division graduates’ constituency seat.
BJP leaders were accused of manhandling Jhansi superintendent of police during counting of votes for Allahabad-Jhansi division graduates’ constituency seat. (Courtesy- Twitter)
         

Jhansi superintendent of police Vivek Tripathi was allegedly manhandled by agitated BJP workers, who were involved in heated exchanges with police alleging anomalies in the counting of votes in the election for UP legislative council member from the Allahabad-Jhansi division graduates’ constituency. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The BJP workers were seen trying to enter the counting centre by force while they were being stopped by SP City Tripathi and other policemen.

BJP leader Pradeep Saravgi can be seen in the video brawling with the police personnel. BJP MLAs Amit Sharma and Rajeev Singh Paricha were present at the spot during the incident.

Tripathi, however, said he and other cops were manhandled but not assaulted. “I am not injured or beaten up as being circulated over social media,” he said.

The incident took place at about 1.30 pm when BJP’s Jhansi district president Mukesh Mishra along with Pradeep Saravagi and other local leaders and workers, tried to enter the counting centre, alleging discrepancies in the counting but were prevented by the police, an eyewitness told a news agency.

Later, BJP MLAs Ravi Sharma and Jawahar Rajput and other party workers sat on a dharna outside the centre, demanding recounting of votes alleging irregularities.

Also Read: BJP wins three MLC seats in UP, loses Varanasi to SP candidate

Samajwadi Party district president Mahesh Kahsyap, who too sat on a dharna with party leaders at the BKD college ground, said the BJP workers indulged in hooliganism facing defeat in the election, the agency reported.

Jhansi’s senior superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar P said some persons did try to enter the counting centre but they were prevented and removed.

Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, alleged in a tweet that BJP leader Pradeep Saravgi attacked city SP Vivek Tripathi. The party also tagged a video of the incident and demanded strict action against the BJP leader.

tags
top news
Centre, farmers to meet for 5th round of talks as farm laws stir continues
Centre, farmers to meet for 5th round of talks as farm laws stir continues
Economy bottoming out; rebound not broad-based
Economy bottoming out; rebound not broad-based
Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh; key talks today
Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh; key talks today
‘Will bring a no-trust motion against govt for failing farmers’, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
‘Will bring a no-trust motion against govt for failing farmers’, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: UN health chief
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: UN health chief
Meet Gitanjali Rao, Time’s first-ever ‘Kid of the Year’
Meet Gitanjali Rao, Time’s first-ever ‘Kid of the Year’
‘Pill to reverse ageing in 30 years? Why not’, says Harvard professor Dr David Sinclair
‘Pill to reverse ageing in 30 years? Why not’, says Harvard professor Dr David Sinclair
‘Match referee is former Aus cricketer’: Gavaskar on concussion controversy
‘Match referee is former Aus cricketer’: Gavaskar on concussion controversy
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In