Severe heat wave likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh

With the entire Uttar Pradesh being in the grip of a heat wave condition, the Lucknow meteorological centre on Friday issued a warning that some eastern parts of the state could experience severe heatwave conditions.

The forecast for the state is that the weather will most likely be dry, said J P Gupta, met director, Lucknow.

On Friday, Banda recorded the hottest day of the season in the state at 48.4 degrees Celsius, breaking a nine-year record. The all-time hottest day in Banda was 48.8 degree Celsius on May 31, 1994.

Residents of Prayagraj, meanwhile, breathed easy as day temperature dropped from

Thursday’s 48.6 to 44.5 degree Celsius.

In Churk, people braved 45.6 degrees Celsius, Agra experienced 45.5 degrees, Jhansi 45.2, Aligarh and Orai 45, Etawah 44.4 and Basti 44 degrees Celsius.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.9°C while the minimum temperature was 27.8°C.

The forecast for Lucknow and its neighbourhood is clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 40 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

“The heat generally remains at its peak between 12 pm and 4 pm hence people should avoid exposure to hot winds during this period,” said Dr Vinod Jain, senior faculty of KGMU. “Keeping hydrated is another thing that can help reduce the adverse impact of heat during summers,” said Dr Jain.

Meanwhile, According to weather expert and former head, Department of Geography, Allahabad University prof BN Mishra, the extreme heat in past two to three days has led to change in weather and so storm, followed by mild to moderate rain, could be received in next one or two days.

“It is a natural phenomenon wherein extreme heat is countered by cyclonic disturbance like storm followed by mild to moderate rain. On Friday morning, easterly moisture bearing winds made its presence felt that is an indication of creation of depression in the Bay of Bengal. If the cyclonic disturbance gains momentum during night time, appearance of clouds on Saturday morning could result in further drop in mercury,” he added.

As per the expert, pre-monsoon showers were expected in first or second week of June and monsoon was expected to arrive in northern plains between June 15 and 22.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 01:34 IST