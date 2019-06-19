Six MBBS students suspended for beating up shopkeeper in Lucknow

Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences suspended six MBBS students on Tuesday for allegedly beating up a shopkeeper in Lucknow on Monday. It is alleged the shopkeeper had opposed when one of the students sprayed deodorant over his shirt from a new, sealed bottle without asking the store keeper. They will remain suspended till further orders, an official said.

The preliminary inquiry committee formed by the institute to probe the matter found the students responsible for the incident.

The six suspended students were: Arush Bharti, Kamta Prasad, Avinash Tripathi, Shatrughna Kumar, Arpit Guglani and Imran Ahmad.

Three of them are MBBS second year students and two are from first year. These students hail from district Mainpuri, Sitapur, Deoria, Jhansi, Saharanpur and Basti.

“To carry out a thorough investigation, the institute asked Dr Ishwar Ram Ghayal of urology department to further investigate on the basis of the preliminary report and to submit a detailed report within 15 days,” said Prof SS Rajput, dean of the institute.

“An MBBS student went to a store and asked for deodorants. The student opened seal of a bottle and sprayed over his body in excess quantity. This was objected to by the shopkeeper. Angry medical student then called some of his friends and beat up the shopkeeper and vandalised the shop,” a cop said.

The incident left everyone present inside the store shocked. Shopkeeper, Ranjit Yadav said about two dozen students entered the shop and beat him up. Many of the students fled with valuables from the shop, the owner said.

When contacted, one of the students claimed that allegations levelled by the shopkeeper was false. It was the shopkeeper who abused one of the students for opening sealed bottle of the deodorants, he alleged. The FIR lodged by the shopkeeper against student is bogus, he claimed.

“The fact is that shopkeeper pulled down the shutter and locked the students and his staff mercilessly beat up medical students. We will also lodge FIR against the shopkeeper,” he said.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 13:48 IST