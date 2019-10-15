e-paper
STF recovers missing girl after five years

lucknow Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A 19-year-old Hardoi girl, who went missing five years ago, was recovered by the Special Task Force (STF) along with her 3-year-old daughter.

The STF recovered her from a house in a village in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, where she was married four years back. The girl alleged she was sold to her father-in-law for Rs. 50, 000. She said she left home in 2014 at the age of 14 to get married to her boyfriend, Satish Kumar, who later backtracked. Kumar and his two friends were nabbed by the police for alleged involvement behind her ‘elopement’. The matter was later referred to the STF on the request of the family.

The STF probe suggested that Satish and his friends had no hand in this incident. The STF, meanwhile, received an input that Pradeep Singh of Bajnagar village in Sitapur got married to a minor during the same period.

When probe zeroed in on him, a team led by sub-inspector Shailendra Kumar found the missing girl who is now mother of a three-year-old girl. On being asked, she told the STF that she had planned to elope with Satish but he backtracked. She had no courage to go back home, so she took a train to Kanpur.

The STF spokesperson said, “There the girl met a man who sold her to Narendra Singh, father of Pradeep Singh for Rs. 50, 000.” The girl told the STF, “I met a person named Jhankar who sold me to Narendra Singh after keeping me in his house for two-three days.”

In 2014, Sitapur police had lodged the case under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 366 (inducing women to compel her marriage). The STF spokesperson said more sections would be added to the FIR as the girl had alleged trafficking. Since she was not kidnapped, existing sections were likely to be dropped, added an official.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 23:20 IST

