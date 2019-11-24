e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Students accuse ‘shiksha mitra’ of passing casteist remarks; SP Rae Bareli orders probe

lucknow Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Some dalit students of the Shankarpur government primary school in Rae Bareli district reached the office of superintendent of police (SP) Swapnil Mamgain on Saturday and complained about a woman ‘shiksha mitra’ (ad hoc teacher) who had allegedly directed casteist remarks at them.

After meeting the children, Mamgain ordered deputy SP of Dalmau circle, Vineet Singh, to probe into the matter. “I have ordered a probe. This is a very serious issue. Depending upon the outcome of the investigation, we will register a case,” he said.

The primary school is located in the Jagatpur block of Rae Bareli. Students said they had complained about the ‘shiksha mitra’ to the school staff but no action was taken in the matter.

A local activist Jagdish Kumar told HT that the children had been facing the issue for a long time. “Since no one took any action against the teacher concerned, the students were left with no option but to complain to the police. They wanted to ensure strict action against her,” he said.

DSP Dalmau said that details were being collected. “We will talk to the children as well as the school staff. Action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

top news
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News