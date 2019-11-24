Students accuse ‘shiksha mitra’ of passing casteist remarks; SP Rae Bareli orders probe

lucknow

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:21 IST

Some dalit students of the Shankarpur government primary school in Rae Bareli district reached the office of superintendent of police (SP) Swapnil Mamgain on Saturday and complained about a woman ‘shiksha mitra’ (ad hoc teacher) who had allegedly directed casteist remarks at them.

After meeting the children, Mamgain ordered deputy SP of Dalmau circle, Vineet Singh, to probe into the matter. “I have ordered a probe. This is a very serious issue. Depending upon the outcome of the investigation, we will register a case,” he said.

The primary school is located in the Jagatpur block of Rae Bareli. Students said they had complained about the ‘shiksha mitra’ to the school staff but no action was taken in the matter.

A local activist Jagdish Kumar told HT that the children had been facing the issue for a long time. “Since no one took any action against the teacher concerned, the students were left with no option but to complain to the police. They wanted to ensure strict action against her,” he said.

DSP Dalmau said that details were being collected. “We will talk to the children as well as the school staff. Action will be taken accordingly,” he said.