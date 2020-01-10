Suicide cases registered 9.6% cases in UP in 2018: NCRB report

lucknow

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:30 IST

The number of suicide cases rose by 9.6% in Uttar Pradesh in 2018 over the previous year, according to the National Crimes Record Bureau (NCRB) report for 2018 which was released recently.

However, Uttar Pradesh, which is the most populous state with 16.9% share of the country’s population, has comparatively lower percentage share of suicidal deaths (3.6%) among all the states.

In 2018, UP recorded 4849 suicide cases, which was higher than the number reported in 2017 (4426), said the NCRB report.

Of the total victims, 1323 were housewives and 902 unemployed, said the report.

Major reasons for suicide were marriage issues, dowry (405), love affairs (217), other marriage related issues (192), exam failure (113) and mental illness (139).

In around 600 cases, the cause of suicide was not known.

The NCRB report added that of the 4849 people who committed in 2018, 1958 were female.

Among major cities, Kanpur reported the highest number of suicide cases (480) in 2018 followed by 263 in Lucknow, 183 in Ghaziabad and 113 in Agra.

VULNERABLE AGE GROUPS

The age groups (18 and above to below 30 years) and persons above 30 years but below 45 years of age were the most vulnerable to suicide. Countrywide, these age groups accounted for 34.9% and 31.6% suicides respectively. Family problems, failure in examination, love affairs and Illness were the main causes of suicide among children (below 18 years of age).

BOX

CRIME RATE IN UP BETTER THAN IN OTHER STATES, SAY POLICE

Uttar Pradesh Police, however, claimed that the crime rate in Uttar Pradesh was better than that of several other states.

“If we see the crime cases with respect to the population, UP has a better picture than other states,” read a press communique issued by police headquarters.

It stated that UP recorded 3.42 lakh FIRs in 2018, which are 10.92% of total cases registered across the country, while the state has 16.85% population of the country. Giving an example, the UP Police said the state was in the 31st place in cases of dacoity. This meant had 30 states had higher cases than UP, it added.

The communique also underlined the decline in cases of loot, murder, extortion as compared to 2017.