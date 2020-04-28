e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Survey crop damage, compensate farmers: minister tells insurance firms

Survey crop damage, compensate farmers: minister tells insurance firms

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi directed crop insurance companies to conduct a crop damage survey caused by the rain and storms in some districts, on Monday.

lucknow Updated: Apr 28, 2020 13:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said proper compensation must be paid to farmers who had lost crops to rains on Sunday.
Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said proper compensation must be paid to farmers who had lost crops to rains on Sunday.(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)
         

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi directed crop insurance companies to conduct a crop damage survey caused by the rain and storms in some districts, on Monday.

Holding a meeting on Kharif preparations on Monday, he said proper compensation must be paid to farmers who had lost crops to rains on Sunday.

“We have reports of crop damage mainly from Kannauj, Etah and Pilinhit and we have asked insurance companies to survey and pay compensation to affected farmers according to government guidelines and at the earliest,” he said.

Reviewing Kharif preparations, the minister fixed a production target of 169 lakh paddy to be cultivated on 60 lakh hectare area this year. Sahi claimed the state had sufficient stocks of seeds and fertilisers to meet the requirement for the Kharif season. He said the harvesting of Rabi crops was by 94% complete while 92% of wheat, the main Rabi crop, was harvested till Sunday.

top news
Niti Aayog office sealed after employee tests Covid-19 positive
Niti Aayog office sealed after employee tests Covid-19 positive
4 areas in Delhi may come out of red zone by May 3, three more by May 10
4 areas in Delhi may come out of red zone by May 3, three more by May 10
‘Don’t make it communal’: Sena on killing of 2 saints in UP’s Bulandshahr
‘Don’t make it communal’: Sena on killing of 2 saints in UP’s Bulandshahr
Trump knows Kim Jong Un’s condition, not location: South Korean minister
Trump knows Kim Jong Un’s condition, not location: South Korean minister
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
Covid-19 lockdown: UP prepares to bring back over a million migrants
Covid-19 lockdown: UP prepares to bring back over a million migrants
Don’t quite trust this guy: de Villiers on first meeting with Virat Kohli
Don’t quite trust this guy: de Villiers on first meeting with Virat Kohli
Ferrari earns as much profit selling one car as Ford does selling 908: Report
Ferrari earns as much profit selling one car as Ford does selling 908: Report
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news