Thunderstorm likely in parts of UP, Haryana today: IMD
Areas in and around Karnal (Haryana), Nazibabad (Uttar Pradesh), Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Khatauli (Uttar Pradesh), Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh) and Chandpur (Uttar Pradesh) are likely to witness thunderstorm.lucknow Updated: Jul 02, 2020 08:40 IST
Lucknow
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that thunderstorm with rain would occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
The weather bulletin was issued at 5:28 am.
