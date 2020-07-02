e-paper
Thunderstorm likely in parts of UP, Haryana today: IMD

Areas in and around Karnal (Haryana), Nazibabad (Uttar Pradesh), Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Khatauli (Uttar Pradesh), Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh) and Chandpur (Uttar Pradesh) are likely to witness thunderstorm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that thunderstorm with rain would occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The weather bulletin was issued at 5:28 am.

