Trust members inspect Ram Janmabhoomi campus

lucknow

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:52 IST

Four members of the board of trustees of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust on Saturday inspected the Ram Janmabhoomi campus for shifting of the idol of Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple to another location within the campus.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, along with Ayodhya-based members of the trust, including Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra also known as Ayodhya Naresh, Dr Anil Mishra and Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Jha inspected the Ram Janmabhoomi campus.

Before construction of Ram temple starts, the idol of Ram Lalla will have to be shifted to another location.

According to VHP leaders, the idol could be shifted to Manas Bhavan, around 150 metres from the sanctum sanctorum of the makeshift temple.

However, there is also the possibility that the idol of Ram Lalla might be relocated to another site within the Ram Janmabhoomi campus instead of Manas Bhavan, said VHP leaders

Champat Rai has also suggested that the existing distance of 52 feet between the idol of Ram Lalla and devotees at the Ram Janmabhoomi must be cut down to 35-40 feet.

“At present Ram Lalla is not clearly visible to devotees due to the 52 feet distance between them. We have suggested that this distance must be cut down to 35-40 feet and devotees must also be able to do parikrama of the deity,” said Rai.

“Ram Lalla must be located to a safe site. This could be Manas Bhavan or any other place,” Rai added.

The final decision in this regard will be taken at the next meeting of board of trustees, which is proposed in Ayodhya in the next 15 days.

Later, Rai addressed VHP cadres at Karsevakpuram to review preparations for Ram Mahotsav starting from March 25 and the Chaurasi Koshi Parikrama in April.

Rai, who is international vice president of the VHP, was appointed general secretary of the trust at its first meeting in New Delhi on February 19.

“Champat Rai is on a routine visit to Ayodhya. He paid obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi and also inspected the campus. Before construction of Ram Mandir starts, the deity will be shifted to another location,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya.

Bank account of trust

At the residence of Ayodhya naresh, SBI officials held a meeting with Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra and Champat Rai to discuss modalities for opening the bank account of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust.

For carrying out financial transactions during construction of the Ram temple, bank accounts will be opened at the SBI’s main branch in Ayodhya.

CM in Ayodhya today

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to be in Ayodhya on Sunday for his first visit to Ayodhya after formation of the trust for construction of Ram temple.

During his four-hour stay in Ayodhya, the chief minister will review progress of under construction projects.