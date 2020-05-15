Two including a Tablighi Jamaat member feted by Lucknow Police

lucknow

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:17 IST

The Lucknow Police has awarded a Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) member with the Alert Citizen Award for voluntarily getting himself tested, and another citizen, for offering to be quarantined soon after the lockdown was imposed.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Naveen Arora awarded Mohammad Wahid, who attended the Delhi Markaz, and Yash Thakur, who had offered to be quarantined after he returned from London, on Thursday. Wahid, a preacher, said that he left his home district in November and visited several places for work ever since.

“I appreciate the police’s initiative. This is not only an award but a certificate that I and several others like me who approached the authorities for medical examination, went to quarantine centres, are not Covid-19 spreaders,” he said.

Gomti Nagar resident Yash Thakur was studying in London and arrived in India on March 18 amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

“When I reached home, I felt some symptoms like cough and cold. The next day, I went to the hospital and apprised them about my travel history,” he said. “I am happy that I was among those who acted as an alert citizen,” he added.

JCP Arora said, “The aim of this award is to encourage people to come forward for medical testing and get quarantined if required.”

Earlier, he advised members of the Tablighi Jamaat and those who have come in contact with them to come forward for medical examination.