e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Two including a Tablighi Jamaat member feted by Lucknow Police

Two including a Tablighi Jamaat member feted by Lucknow Police

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Naveen Arora awarded Mohammad Wahid, who attended the Delhi Markaz, and Yash Thakur, who had offered to be quarantined after he returned from London.

lucknow Updated: May 15, 2020 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
         

The Lucknow Police has awarded a Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) member with the Alert Citizen Award for voluntarily getting himself tested, and another citizen, for offering to be quarantined soon after the lockdown was imposed.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Naveen Arora awarded Mohammad Wahid, who attended the Delhi Markaz, and Yash Thakur, who had offered to be quarantined after he returned from London, on Thursday. Wahid, a preacher, said that he left his home district in November and visited several places for work ever since.

“I appreciate the police’s initiative. This is not only an award but a certificate that I and several others like me who approached the authorities for medical examination, went to quarantine centres, are not Covid-19 spreaders,” he said.

Gomti Nagar resident Yash Thakur was studying in London and arrived in India on March 18 amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

“When I reached home, I felt some symptoms like cough and cold. The next day, I went to the hospital and apprised them about my travel history,” he said. “I am happy that I was among those who acted as an alert citizen,” he added.

JCP Arora said, “The aim of this award is to encourage people to come forward for medical testing and get quarantined if required.”

Earlier, he advised members of the Tablighi Jamaat and those who have come in contact with them to come forward for medical examination.

top news
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In