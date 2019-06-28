Unnao jail video: Four prison staff transferred

A day after a video of jail inmates seen holding a firearm inside a jail in Unnao was widely shared on social media, four jail staff were transferred on Thursday.

Director general of prisons Anand Kumar said, “Head warder Mata Prasad,whose involvement was alleged in the incident, has been transferred to Maharjganj Jail while Hemraj has been sent to Varanasi Central Jail. Jail warder Salim Khan has been sent to Basti district jail and Avdesh Sahu to Varanasi Gyanpur jail.”

It has been recommended that the accused, Gaurav Pratap Singh alias Ankur and Amrish Rawat, should also be transferred to different jails.

In the video, two prisoners are seen holding a firearm, which the prison authorities later claimed was a model made using clay and other easily available items in the prison. They said Ankur was a painter and he had made the toy firearm with clay and coloured it with black paint to pose with it.

The officials, however, failed to deny the presence of mobile phones inside Unnao jail as shown in the viral video.

In an internal investigation ordered after the video went viral, officials found the involvement of two head wardens — Mata Prasad and Hemraj — and two ward boys — Awadesh Sahu and Saleem Khan.

Rawat is serving life imprisonment in a murder case and has over nine cases against him.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 12:31 IST