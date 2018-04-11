Unnao rape and murder case: Kin of another rape accused back MLA

The family members of another person, who the 18-year-old girl had accused of rape, came out openly in support of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Tuesday.

They claimed the alleged rape victim was fabricating charges against the legislator and others.

Sashi Singh, whom the 18-year old girl victim had accused of alluring and taking to the MLA’s residence, her husband Harpal Singh, an ex-army man, and her two sons Shubham and Naveen came to Lucknow on Tuesday evening.

Shubham, Sashi Singh’s son, was arrested in August 2017 along with two others on charges of raping the girl. He was released on bail after six months.

Shubham was pursing B.Tech when he was arrested.

“I have no connection with the victim and her family members. I never took her to the MLA’s residence. The girl is fabricating charges against the MLA and my family members,” said Sashi Singh.

Harpal Singh accused the victim and her family members of conspiring against his family.

“The girl (victim) and her entire family are infamous in the village. The girl wanted to marry my son Shubham, but when I refused she levelled charges of rape on my son,” said Harpal Singh.

“Now, the girl is accusing the MLA of rape. All charges are fabricated,” he added.

Shubham and Naveem, two sons of Harpal, also came to Lucknow with their parents. Outside the VVIP guest house, the entire family presented their version before the media.