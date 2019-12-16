e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Unnao rape survivor wants death penalty for Sengar, says her sister

Unnao rape survivor wants death penalty for Sengar, says her sister

lucknow Updated: Dec 16, 2019 21:57 IST
Saurabh Chauhan
Saurabh Chauhan
A Delhi court has convicted expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar for kidnapping and rape of minor girl in Unnao in 2017.
A Delhi court has convicted expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar for kidnapping and rape of minor girl in Unnao in 2017. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
         

The news of a Delhi court convicting expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape may have brought a smile on the face of the Unnao survivor but she wanted death penalty for the accused, said her sister, who is in the national capital.

The Unnao rape survivor is in Delhi under medical observation ever since she was airlifted from Lucknow trauma centre after she was severely injured in a road mishap in Rae Bareli in July this year.

Her sister said, “I told her about the verdict. She smiled. She asked when the accused will be hanged? I had no answer.”

The survivor’s sister also said, “Her health is improving gradually. She is desperately waiting him to be punished.”

She added, “We lost our father and aunts during the battle for justice. This man should not be allowed to roam free even after 10 or so years.”

“If he comes out after some years, he can be a threat to us, including the survivor,” she said.

On being asked whether the survivor knew about the entire verdict, the sister added, “She was upset when she got to know about the acquittal of Shashi Singh.”

“My sister (survivor) said now he should be hanged as he destroyed me, killed my father and others,” the woman added.

The survivor’s mother said, “Her family is destroyed, displaced. We lost our family members just because they sought justice for my daughter.”

“Her uncle is implicated in false cases as he is the lone person who could take care of us,” she added.

Meanwhile, one of the survivor’s relatives said both families should have compromised.

“Since, the survivor lost her family members in the battle for justice, compromise would have been a better option. But we want strict punishment now,” the survivor’s Lucknow-based relative said.

