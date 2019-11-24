UP ATS arrests 2 Shamli men for supplying arms to pro-Khalistani groups

lucknow

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 08:20 IST

The anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man and his accomplice from the state’s Shamli district for their alleged involvement in supplying arms and ammunition to pro-Khalistan terror groups.

The accused were identified as Raj Singh and Asif, both residents of Jalalpur in Babri area of the district, according to an official statement on Saturday. Raj Singh was arrested from near the gurdwara trisection in Shamli.

The statement said Raj Singh is wanted in connection with a case in Punjab’s Mohali.

The police recovered a .32 bore and another .315 bore revolver and half-a-dozen live cartridges from their possession, it added.

The state operation cell of Punjab police had on November 11 arrested two Khalistan ultras allegedly involved in trying to revive terrorism in the state.

Police said that they were planning targeted killings of some Hindu leaders.

One of the accused Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Hoshiyarpur, had told the police that Shamli was the source of illegal arms. UP ATS arrested Raj Singh and Asif along with arms on the basis of information gathered from Lakhbir Singh.

They had assured Lakhbir Singh the delivery of 10 hand grenades, one pistol and 20 live cartridges, according to the police.

Police are investing the source Raj Singh’s supply of explosives.