e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP Board evaluation process could take more than 10 days

UP Board evaluation process could take more than 10 days

With stress on maintaining social distancing in all walks of life to keep COVID-19 spread in check, the UP Board’s evaluation process is expected to extend well beyond the earlier fixed 10 days.

lucknow Updated: Apr 22, 2020 00:15 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
         

With stress on maintaining social distancing in all walks of life to keep COVID-19 spread in check, the UP Board’s evaluation process is expected to extend well beyond the earlier fixed 10 days.

Board officials believe that undertaking the evaluation process— that could well start from April 25 if the government gives its go ahead —by ensuring 2 metre distance between evaluators at all evaluation centers, the process could take anywhere between 15 to 20 days.

Though tightlipped on any matter related to evaluation process as they await instructions from the state government, the officials said preparations were in place to start off the evaluation process from April 25 if the green signal comes from the state government.

From April 20, the UP Board headquarters and regional offices witnessed one third of the staff and officials reporting for work after a long gap.

“At the moment all I can say is that we have made our offices functional with limited staff as per norm,” said UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava.

The answer-sheets of class 10 and class 12 board exams held earlier this year and been sent to different districts are stored in strong rooms. In all 275 evaluation centres spread across the state have been made.

“To ensure social distancing, we may be able to call lesser number of evaluators in a shift,” said a senior UP Board official. But we still hope to declare the results by June second week, he added.

Another challenge in the evaluation process staring the board officials in the face is the fact that in many of the districts where the evaluation is to be held has been hit hard by COVID-19. As a result before ordering the start of the evaluation process, state of affairs in districts like Agra, Lucknow, Noida, Saharanpur and Moradabad etc would need to be done, said officials.

top news
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Tablighi Jamaat chief asks members to donate blood plasma to fight Covid-19
Tablighi Jamaat chief asks members to donate blood plasma to fight Covid-19
Puducherry’s lockdown exit plan depends on Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister explains
Puducherry’s lockdown exit plan depends on Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister explains
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
73 foreign jamaatis to be sent to temporary jails post quarantine period
73 foreign jamaatis to be sent to temporary jails post quarantine period
OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999
OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news