UP Board hikes scrutiny fee five times

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, has implemented a five-time hike in its scrutiny application fee with immediate effect. The board has now fixed the scrutiny fee at Rs 500 per subject instead of earlier fee of Rs 100.

It is an apparent attempt to desist non-serious examinees from applying for scrutiny of their class 10 and class 12 board exam answersheets. The scale of the hike can be better understood by the fact that Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at present charges Rs 300 per subject for scrutiny.

“The gazette notification for the hike has been issued by us. As a result, the candidates who wish to apply for scrutiny after declaration of results this year will need to pay Rs 500 per subject,” said UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava.

For scrutiny of practical exam of a subject, till now a UP Board exam candidate had to submit an additional Rs 100 but for now this also the candidate will need to pay Rs 500.

The scrutiny involves checking of answer sheets of a board examinee candidate to ensure that every question attempted by the candidate concerned has been evaluated and the calculated total marks awarded to the examinee is correct.

An examinee is free to apply for scrutiny of more than one subject also. “The scrutiny is a tedious process and an additional financial burden on the board. It also forces us to devote extra time for the work. Till now many examinees used to apply just in hope of getting a few marks increased despite not having any solid grounds for doing so. The hope is that with the scrutiny fee being high, such non-serious candidates would stop applying for scrutiny,” said the official. UP Board is going to declare Class 10 and Class 12 result by April 2019 end.

AFFILIATION FEE TOO HIKED

With more and more class 10 and class 12 schools applying each year for affiliation to it, the UP Board has increased the affiliation fee for the schools from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000. Likewise, for affiliation of each extra stream too the fee has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 while the fee for one-time affiliation for intermediate examination has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000.

