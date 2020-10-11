e-paper
Home / Lucknow / UP by-election: Scuffle breaks out at Cong’s Deoria office over ticket distribution

It has been alleged that Tara Yadav, who was denied ticket for the November 3 bypoll, targeted AICC secretary Sachin Naik and later she was roughed up by the party workers. A video of the scuffle has gone viral

lucknow Updated: Oct 11, 2020 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Representational Image(HT file)
         

A minor scuffle was reported at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria on Saturday, when Tara Yadav, a woman party worker, opposed the Congress’s decision to deny her a ticket and field Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi in the upcoming by-election for the Deoria assembly seat on November 3.

The party workers had gathered at the DCC Deoria office for a programme that was organised to welcome Tripathi.

Sachin Naik, secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), also attended the programme. It has been alleged that Yadav targeted Naik and later she was roughed up by the party workers. A video of the scuffle has gone viral.

“Yadav came inside the meeting hall to give a bouquet. However, she started opposing the party’s decision to deny her nomination for the upcoming Deoria bypoll and field Tripathi in her place. Those present at the meeting protested against her unauthorised entry,” said Dharmendra Singh, president, DCC Deoria.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has taken cognisance of the video. “How come all these sick people are in politics...?? Will be taking cognisance,” she tweeted.

Reacting to the incident, UP Congress Committee spokesperson Zeeshan Haidar said, “Whatever happened in Deoria is most unfortunate. The UP Congress is going to act against all those behind the incident. For us beti-bachao-beti-padhao is not a mere slogan. We actually mean it.”

