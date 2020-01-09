e-paper
Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Lucknow / UP CM asks Mandi Parishad to increase cess for cow welfare

UP CM asks Mandi Parishad to increase cess for cow welfare

lucknow Updated: Jan 09, 2020 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Krishi Utpadan Mandi Parishad (State Agriculture Produce Markets Board) to increase the cess given to cow shelters from 2% to 3%.

He asked the Mandi Parishad to send a proposal for an amendment to the UP Rajya Krishi Utpadan Mandi Parishad Act to allow 3% cess for welfare of cows.

He said this amount should be given to the institutions that run the cow shelters with devotion. A part of this amount may also be given to the animal husbandry department.

He gave directions in this regard while presiding over the 157th meeting of the governing council of the Mandi Parishad at Lok Bhawan here on Thursday.

At this meeting, the proposals for construction of three hostels in agriculture universities, setting up organic mandis and organic laboratories in Krishi Vigyan Kendras in every district were also cleared. He said according to the guidelines of the Centre, 500 local markets should be made with the consent of the gram panchayats concerned. He said the panchayats should be made accountable for their upkeep and they should charge a fee for the purpose.

