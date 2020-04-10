UP CM transfers Rs 1000 each to over 4 lakh daily wagers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday transferred an amount of Rs 48.17 crore as the maintenance allowance for 4,81,755 street vendors, rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, e-rickshaw drivers, porters and other daily wage labourers.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath made a token transfer of Rs 1000 through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to bank account of each of the worker.

He said the government was providing food and maintenance allowance to the poor and a sustenance allowance of Rs 1000 was also being given to 35 lakh labourers and more than 11 lakh construction workers.

He said about 16.50 million construction workers, daily wage labourers registered with the labour department, Antyodaya Yojana, MNREGA workers were also being provided with one-month free food grains (wheat and rice) since April 1, 2020.

He said the government has made arrangements to give 20.34 million farmers of the state an amount of Rs 2000 per month for the next three months.

He said an amount of Rs 500 per month was being given in the Jan Dhan account holders for three months and the LPG was being provided free for three months under the Ujjwala Scheme.

Yogi said union and state governments were firmly supporting the poor and those who do not have ration cards were also being covered under different schemes.

He said food was being provided to people through community kitchens in every district.

The chief minister used the occasion to urge people to strictly follow the instructions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win this battle against coronavirus.