UP CM Yogi Adityanath to unveil 7-ft Ram statue at Ayodhya museum on Friday

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will pay his first post-Lok Sabha election visit to Ayodhya on Friday to inaugurate the nine-day birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. Adityanath will also unveil a seven-feet statue of Lord Ram at a museum at the Shodh Sansthan, Ayodhya during the visit.

“The single piece rosewood statue has been purchased from Karnataka Emporium for Rs 35 lakh. It portrays Kodamb Ram, one of the five stages (in the life) of Lord Ram,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, Mayor of Ayodhya. “The Kodamb Ram stage of the lord is especially worshipped in South India where the lord is depicted alone. It is that stage of the lord when Mata Sita was kidnapped by Ravana. Here, lord is shown alone without his brother and wife,” said Mahant Kanahiya Das.

Adityanath has been attending the Nritya Gopal Das’s birthday celebrations every year after the BJP formed the government in the state in March 2017.

A large number of saints from across the country will also attend the event. During Adityanath’s visit, the Nyas and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will apprise the chief minister of decisions taken at the June 3 meeting convened to remove all differences among Hindu litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

The Nyas, which has been spearheading the Ram Janmabhoomi movement across the country, is in no mood to delay construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. It wants the Centre to step-in and pave way for construction of temple in Ayodhya. At the meeting it was also unanimously decided that no mosque in lieu of Ram Mandir would be allowed within Ayodhya’s boundary. “We will apprise the chief minister of all decision taken at the meeting (June 3),” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, senior member of the Nyas and the designated successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

Adityanath enjoys a personal rapport with all prominent saints of Ayodhya, including Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 08:56 IST