UP: Congmen to observe fast today for communal harmony

Congress workers will observe fast and hold a demonstration on Monday as part of their nationwide campaign to protest against anarchy because of damage to social harmony in the country, a party leader said.

Congress spokesman Vinod Madaan said in a press release that the party’s state unit president Raj Babbar would participate in the protest at the Congress office while similar programmes would be held at all the district headquarters in the state.

“Originally, the ‘upvas’ (fast) in Lucknow was scheduled to be held in front of the Gandhi statue in Hazratganj, but as the district administration denied permission to the programme, we decided to hold it at the party’s Mall Avenue office,” he said.

Madaan said the demonstration was being held following the instructions of Congress national president Rahul Gandhi.

He said the BJP governments at the Centre and in UP were spreading social disharmony due to which the people were angry.

“This is the reason why Dalit organisations staged a protest on April 2. While they were protesting peacefully, the government used force to crush the agitation,” Madaan claimed.

He said the protest would be held from 10 am to 5 pm in which senior Congress leaders would also take part.