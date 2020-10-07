UP Congress farmers’ wing to empower women with ‘Gandhi Ki Lathi’

lucknow

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:56 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Kisan Congress has launched a week-long programme called Gandhi Ki Lathi, as a symbolic gesture to promote self-defence and empowerment of women amid increasing incidents of crime against them in the country’s most populous state.

“We have launched the week-long Gandhi Ki Lathi programme to distribute lathis among women for self-defence and to empower them against crime amid the recent incidents such as the Hathras gang-rape case,” said Tarun Patel, president, Uttar Pradesh Kisan Congress (central zone).

Also read: Congress, farmers stage protest in Muzaffarnagar against farm bills

A token distribution of lathis was made to around 20 women at a programme organised at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters in Lucknow to mark the birth anniversary of farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Kisan Congress put up a banner with Mahatma Gandhi’s picture in the backdrop of the dais. The banner carried the slogan “Gandhi Ki Lathi Betiyon Ki Aatm Raksha Ke Liye” (Gandhi’s lathi for the security of women)’.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra, who was the chief guest at the programme, garlanded the pictures of Tikait and Mahatma Gandhi on the dais before lathis were distributed.

“Gandhiji’s lathi gives the message of self-defence and self-reliance,” Mishra said.

Patel said both Mahatma Gandhi and Tikait carried lathis with them.

“We value the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Tikait. We also value the items they used. They carried a lathi with them and it (the lathi) shows us the way. Holding a lathi adds to inner strength. It makes one feel strong for the purpose of self-defence. We need Gandhiji’s lathi in this day and age for self-defence and self-reliance. It’s not for any aggression,” said Patel.

“We will organise similar Gandhi Ki Lathi distribution programmes until October 11 in different districts of the state,” he added.

A political analyst said there were apprehensions that the distribution of lathis among women might not send the right signal to the society, despite the UPCC’s assertions.

“Lathi may be used for self-defence, as well as for aggression. Lathis are being misused for aggression these days. There are contradictory reports on the Hathras gang-rape case. The opposition should be constructive in its approach and must not indulge in any gimmick,” said SK Dwivedi, a former head of the political science department at the Lucknow University.