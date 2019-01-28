UP Congress prepares for Priyanka Gandhi’s visit next month

Enthused by appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as All India Congress Committee general secretary for UP east, the Congress is in the ‘revival’ mode in the state and planning big for the same.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to hold about 12 public rallies next month and his first rally is likely to be organized in Lucknow in early February 2019 (tentative date for the rally is February 10).

As Priyanka is expected to take charge in early February, speculations are rife about her possible programme to visit the state capital and Amethi and Rae Bareli.

On Thursday, Rahul said he had asked Priyanka to pay a visit to the region soon after assuming charge as AICC general secretary.

“Priyanka will either participate in the rally or may come to the state ahead of the rally to meet the partymen and gear up the party organisation,” said a senior party leader adding, “We hope both the leaders will pick up a team for them. We have sent necessary information about the existing team to the AICC headquarters on Friday to enable both the leaders to have a look at the present party structure in the state.”

“There is enthusiasm across the state and the country. UP Congress workers feel fortunate to get an opportunity to work under Priyankaji. We are sure the Congress will get back its glorious days and write a new history on the political horizons of Uttar Pradesh,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Raj Babbar.

Babbar’s assertions only echo the rising aspirations of the partymen in the state. A number of state Congress leaders are already talking about style of functioning of Priyanka Gandhi while some are going down the memory lane recollecting the visits of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters and the state. They hope Priyanka will be able to gear up the party for it to be back in power in the next assembly elections.

“Congress president Rahul Gandhi has given a target to both the AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi (UP east) and Jyotiraditya Scindia (West UP) to ensure that the Congress has its chief minister in the state in next assembly elections,” said Babbar.

A senior party leader said Priyanka and Jyotiraditya would have their offices at AICC headquarters. Yet both the leaders may like to set up an office at the UPCC headquarters too. “For Priyanka we are looking for same space that late Indira Gandhi once had. We have lot of space at UPCC headquarters. The UPCC president has a new office on 1st floor and the same can be divided among the three leaders. Another office at the same floor, usually reserved for visiting AICC leaders, is also vacant. This is the place that late Indiraji also used,” said the leader.

Babbar, however, said UPCC was ready to welcome Priyanka and she was free to set up her office anywhere at UPCC headquarters.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 22:21 IST