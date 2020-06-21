e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP: Covid-19 tally reaches 17,135; death toll rises to 529

UP: Covid-19 tally reaches 17,135; death toll rises to 529

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 10,369 of the total infected have recovered. The state has 6,237 active Covid-19 patients now.

lucknow Updated: Jun 21, 2020 11:23 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
The death toll in the state is 529 now with the coronavirus tally reaching 17,135.
The death toll in the state is 529 now with the coronavirus tally reaching 17,135.(HTphoto)
         

Twenty-two people have succumbed to Covid-19 and 541 more people tested positive in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

The death toll in the state is 529 now with the coronavirus tally reaching 17,135, they said.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 10,369 of the total infected have recovered. The state has 6,237 active Covid-19 patients now.

Among the 22 new fatalities, five have been reported from Meerut, two each in Kanpur Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi and Hapur, one each in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Sambhal, Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Etawah, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad and Baghpat, a health department release said.

As many as 65 cases were reported from Hapur followed by 55 in Kanpur Nagar, 41 in Gautam Budhnagar, 40 in Ghaziabad and 38 in Lucknow among others, the release said On Friday, 14,048 samples were tested, he said, adding that ASHA workers have tracked over 17 thousand people. Samples of 1,567 of them have been sent for testing, he said.

Prasad said that random testing was being carried out in old age homes, orphanages and juvenile homes on the directions of the chief minister.

Covid-19 cases have been found in old age homes in Sultanpur, Kushinagar and Jalaun districts and in orphanages and juvenile homes in Meerut and Kanpur.

A government spokesman said urban slums were sampled randomly across the state. In the bigger districts, 10 slums were sampled. In the middle size districts, 5 slums per districts and in the smaller districts 2 slums per district were sampled.

A total of 311 slums were randomly tested across the state. Thirty slums in 20 districts showed positivity for Covid-19 in pool test. Out of 4,160 samples tested, 75 samples tested positive and the results of 4,085 came out negative.

Twenty districts which “showed positivity” are Ambedkar Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Moradabad, Mathura, Shravasti, Aligarh, Auraiya, Badaun, Ballia, Etah, Firozabad, Ghazipur, Jalaun, Kanpur Nagar, Merrut and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Such random sampling is being carried out to map the vulnerability of high risk groups, generate awareness among them and take corrective measures in time to contain the spread of infection, the spokesman said.

The chief minister has directed all DMs to take precautionary measures. He has also asked for active contact-tracing and sampling wherever “positivity” has been found in the slums, the spokesman added.

tags
top news
‘Let’s hurt them economically’: General VK Singh on India-China border row
‘Let’s hurt them economically’: General VK Singh on India-China border row
In pics: Security personnel perform yoga in spine-chilling temperature
In pics: Security personnel perform yoga in spine-chilling temperature
In pics: India witnesses ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse, ‘deepest’ in over a century
In pics: India witnesses ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse, ‘deepest’ in over a century
1 terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar, more trapped
1 terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar, more trapped
Live: Assam registers nine Covid-19 deaths, 5,388 cases
Live: Assam registers nine Covid-19 deaths, 5,388 cases
Over 15,000 Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 410,461
Over 15,000 Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 410,461
Ring of Fire seen in Dehradun; eclipse visible in Asia, Africa, Australia
Ring of Fire seen in Dehradun; eclipse visible in Asia, Africa, Australia
Covid & bickering within BJP: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur faces twin battle
Covid & bickering within BJP: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur faces twin battle
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In