UP death toll 12, corona +ve tally 730

UP death toll 12, corona +ve tally 730

In all, 12 coronavirus positive patients from Uttar Pradesh have died in the last 15 days— one each from Basti, Meerut, Varanasi, Lucknow, Bulandshahr, Kanpur, two from Moradabad and four from Agra.

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Of the total cases in Uttar Pradesh, 428 were of Tablighi Jamaat members.
Of the total cases in Uttar Pradesh, 428 were of Tablighi Jamaat members.
         

Two more coronavirus patients died and 72 fresh cases were reported in the state on Wednesday taking the overall tally of infected patients to 730, according to health authorities.

In all, 12 coronavirus positive patients from Uttar Pradesh have died in the last 15 days— one each from Basti, Meerut, Varanasi, Lucknow, Bulandshahr, Kanpur, two from Moradabad and four from Agra.

The districts that reported fresh cases on Wednesday are: Agra (7), Lucknow (31), Kanpur (8) Moradabad (2), Meerut (4), Bulandshahr (1), Basti (2), Hapur (6), Firazobad (6), Sitapur (1), Amroha (1) and Kannauj (3).

Of the total cases in Uttar Pradesh, 428 were of Tablighi Jamaat members, said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer in the health department.

Three members of a family tested positive for the coronavirus in Kannauj. They were quarantined and their contacts were being screened, according to the office of the chief medical officer, Kannauj. One member the family was treated at a hospital in Agra and he was brought back to the village on April 12. Their samples were taken on April 13 after the villagers reported their arrival at the local health centre.

In all, seven patients were discharged from hospitals in Meerut, Bareilly and Moradabad, according to the health department, taking the total number of discharged patients to 57. This reduced the number of patients admitted in hospitals to 670.

The districts that reported cases till now are Agra (149), Lucknow (75), Ghaziabad (27), Noida (82), Lakhimpur Kheri (4), Kanpur (18), Pilibhit (2), Moradabad (21), Shamli (22), Jaunpur (4), Baghpat (14), Meerut (65), Bareilly (6), Bulandshahr (12), Basti (16), Hapur (15), Ghazipur (5), Azamgarh (6), Firozabad (25), Hardoi (2), Pratapgarh (6), Saharanpur (53), Shahjahanpur (1), Banda (3), Maharajganj (6), Hathras (4), Mirzapur (2), Rae Bareli (2), Auraiyya (5), Barabanki (1), Kaushambi (2), Bijnor, (9), Sitapur (14), Prayagraj (3), Mathura (4), Badaun (2), Rampur (6), Muzaffarnagar (5), Amroha (10), Bhadohi (1), Kasganj (3), Etawah (1), Sambhal (6), Varanasi (9) and Kannauj (3).

