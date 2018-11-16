UP districts shift annual fairs away from railway tracks

In the wake of the Amritsar mishap, which claimed 62 lives during a Dussehra fair held near railway tracks on October 19, several district administrations in Uttar Pradesh have decided to shift the venue of their annual fairs organised near railway lines.

Most of these fairs are held around this time.

The Pilibhit District Administration has ordered a venue-shift of its annual fair (called Dussehra fair even though Dussehra is over) to be held for three days from November 17.

“We have directed the organising committee of the fair, held in Bhamora area, to move the venue at least 100 metres from the railway tracks,” said Pilibhit district magistrate Akhilesh Mishra. Until last year, the annual fair used to be organised close to the railway tracks by encroaching over railway land.

“The decision was taken in agreement with the organisers, railway officials and locals. The organisers have also been asked to barricade the fair area from the railway track,” the DM added.

In Badaun, the district administration has issued directions to shift the annual fair to one side of the railway tracks.

Traditionally, the fair was organised on either side of the tracks. “It is very difficult to prevent the movement of people over the tracks if the fair is held on both sides. So, we have decided to hold the fair only on one side this time,” said a senior district official. The fair is held in the last week of November each year.

In the adjoining Bareilly district, the district administration has directed officials to ensure ‘zero movement’ of people from the Chaubari fair towards the railway tracks.

The fair that is organised on the banks of Ram Ganga river in December, is one of the biggest cattle fairs in western UP, popular for the sale of horses.

“It has been observed that people from the fair walk on the tracks to cross the river and reach the nearby railway station on the other side of the river. This movement will not be allowed this time,” asserted Bareilly DM Virendra Kumar Singh.

In Ballia, all sub-divisional magistrates will work with organisers of such fairs.

“The officials have been asked to inspect the fair ground and ensure that it is at a safe distance from the railway tracks,” said Ballia additional district magistrate Manoj Singhal.

Meanwhile, Railway officials have geared up to prevent fairs being organised near railway tracks.

“A team of the Railway Protection Force has been asked to check use of railway land to hold fairs. We have also asked the district administrations to not give permission to fairs being held too close to the railway tracks,” said North Eastern Railways (Izzatnagar Division) PRO Rajendra Singh.

He also confirmed that the division will not allow anyone to organise any social function on railway land located beside the railway track.

