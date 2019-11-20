e-paper
UP EOW arrests 36th accused in 22-year-old recruitment fraud case

lucknow Updated: Nov 20, 2019 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
With the arrest of a man from Jaunpur, the UP Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said on Wednesday that it had completed legal action in a 22-year-old case of recruitment and financial embezzlement.

Inspector EOW, Varanasi unit, Govind Singh said that investigation in the case was expedited on the directions of director general EOW, RP Singh. “All the 36 accused were chargesheeted and arrested within the past six months,” he said.

Those arrested in the case include the two former district inspector of schools (DIoS) of Jaunpur and the manager of a government-aided school. They are accused of fraudulently recruiting 33 teachers and clerical staff at the school, causing a loss of over ₹1.14 crore (more than ₹10 million) to the exchequer.

“The state government registered an FIR against 36 people, including BL Rahi and Asharfi Lal, who served as DIoS Jaunpur, and Shailendra Pratap Singh, the then manager of Shri Nehru Adarsh Uchhtar Madhyamik Vidyalaya of Alamganj, Jaunpur, around 22 years ago on December 31, 1997,” said Singh.

“The school manager, with the connivance of the two DIOS, got approved posts of 33 teachers and clerical staff for his institution. People were recruited fraudulently on these posts. The case was transferred to the EOW on May 9, 2007,” he said.

