UP govt defends draft ordinance on private varsities

The Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Association on Wednesday said there was nothing new in the state cabinet move barring use of campuses for “anti-national activities”.

The association asked why would any institution let its campus to be used for dubious activities. According to the draft, the private universities will have to give an undertaking that their campuses would not be allowed to be used for any anti-national activity.

It says that the universities will have to abide by the promise that they had made during their foundation as per the law, that is, to “preserve the secular, democratic fabric and aspire for universal brotherhood and tolerance”.

Secretary, UP Private Universities Association, Pankaj Agarwal who is also the chancellor of Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, said it was a welcome move by the government but there was nothing new in it.

“We will never let our educational institution to be used for anti-national activities. We will promote strong values among students. In fact, the government should incorporate nationalism in the curriculum from early school days. We will try to take this message forward with the students,” Agarwal said.

“We have already incorporated these points in the constitution of our university and abide by it,” Agarwal said, adding that the educational institutions were sensitive towards the issue and had been taking necessary steps.

On the specific clause regarding anti-national activities, he said private universities would seek details as to how to go about it. “All of us want that there should be no anti-national activities. I feel that patriotism and moral values should also be imparted through educational system,” Agarwal added.

Vice-chancellor, Amity University, Balvinder Shukla said: “There have been no instance of anti-national activity on our campus. We have strong value system and we celebrate Republic Day and Independence Day with zeal. We have aligned our curriculum that gives emphasis to nation and character-building. We teach our students to respect the law of the land.”

“Human values and community engagement keep our students focused on the importance of nation-building. We tell our students about the responsibility of a good citizen by engaging them in a number of outreach programmes where they carry out activities like spreading health awareness and engaging with slum dwellers,” he said.

The ordinance, cleared by the state cabinet, will bring all 27 private universities under an umbrella law.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 05:17 IST