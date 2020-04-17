UP govt issues order on relaxation in some sectors

lucknow

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:49 IST

Taking forward its previous announcements about partial resumption in certain essential and commercial sectors, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to allow a large number of activities to restart from April 20, but with the rider that Covid-19 precaution protocol, including social distancing, must be adhered to.

Chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Thursday night issued an order to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates and senior police officers concerned, detailing what will remain prohibited or what will allowed till the extended lockdown date of May 3.

In the order, Tiwari separately listed all the activities and services that would resume from April 20.

According to the order, critical care and emergencies in identified hospitals with the use of N-95 masks, PPE (personal protection equipment) and social distancing would resume.

Telemedicine, tele-consultancy, dispensaries, chemists, pharmacies, Jan Aushadhi Kendras and medical equipment shops will be allowed to function, the order said.

The government also allowed pharmaceutical and medical research labs and Covid-19 related research centres to function.

For animal care, veterinary hospitals, medicine shops, pathology and vaccine centres would restart.

Hospital and medical services related to supply-chain will become functional as well.

The order also says: “Medical, nursing, para-medics veterinary services doctors-paramedics, medical technicians, midwives, ambulance can move anywhere in the state or outside for their services.”

“All agriculture and horticulture activities, all agencies engaged in procurement of farm produce, mandis, FPO (farmers’ producers companies), movement of agriculture machinery, their repair and spare parts outlets, fertiliser, insecticides, pesticides, seed centres, fisheries, milk production, selling, processing; poultry farms, hatcheries and animal husbandry activities,” are allowed after April 20.

Goods carrier services, transport of essential items are also permitted, according to the order.

Construction work of expressways, highways, irrigation projects and buildings related to industrial projects outside Nagar Nigam areas would also resume, the order said.