UP govt set to kick off Ram statue construction process

lucknow

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:42 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to kick off the process for construction of Ram statue in Ayodhya, an official privy to the development said on Friday.

The move comes at a time when the central government is working on various procedures to set up the trust that will fix modalities for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The first instalment of Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) has been allotted to the Ayodhya district magistrate to purchase 61.3807 hectare land. This amount is part of the Rs 447 crore (Rs 4.47 billion) that the state cabinet has sanctioned for acquisition of the land at Manjha Mirapur Doaba village in Ayodhya.

A technical team will visit the pilgrim town next week to study the quality of the land on which the statue will be installed.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for the soil test, wind tunnel test, design development, detailed project report preparation and spot development. Rajkiya Nirman Nigam has been made the nodal agency for the geological and hydrological survey of the spot.

The state government has also decided to conduct an environmental study by the National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), the officer said.

Earlier, the state government has planned to install a 251-metre high statue. But now the height will be decided on the basis of the report of the technical experts and NEERI, the official said.

The state cabinet on November 1 had given its approval to the state government’s proposal to buy land for installation of a statue, a digital museum on the life of Lord Ram, interpretation centre, library, parking, food plaza, landscaping and development of infrastructure to provide facilities to tourists and pilgrims visiting the temple town.

The statue of Lord Ram would be installed on the pattern of Sardar Patel’s statue at in Gujarat, the officer said.

The state government will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to get the technical knowhow for construction of the statue. The draft of the MoU has been prepared and sent to the law department for approval. Once the law department gives its nod, the MoU will be signed with the Gujarat government, said the officer.

Principal secretary, tourism and culture, Jitendra Kumar said, the state government will obtain approval from the central government for the use of forest land coming under the project.

Clearance from the Supreme Court, National Wild Life Board, the union ministry of environment, forests and climate change and Pollution Control Board will be also taken for the installation of the statue, he said.

The Ayodhya district magistrate has already sent a proposal for the acquisition of land at Manjha Mirapur Doaba village in Ayodhya for installation of the statue, Kumar said.

For the construction work and its management, various committees have been constituted.

While the chief minister will head the high-powered committee, the chief secretary will head the bid evaluation committee and the steering committee.

The principal secretary, tourism, will head the technical and experts’ committees. On the basis of Gujarat, model a Trust will be constituted under the chairmanship of the chief minister for the project. The high-powered committee will decide the characteristic of the Trust.

The allocation of funds for construction of the statue would be made from the corporate social responsibility funds and donation, Kumar said.