Home / Lucknow / UP panchayat polls: BJP begins 10-day rural connect to find new, young faces

UP panchayat polls: BJP begins 10-day rural connect to find new, young faces

The state BJP chief will be in Siddharthnagar on Friday, general secretary (organisation) will be in Kanpur (dehat) and Kanpur on Thursday. The party general secretaries will also tour different parts of the state.

lucknow Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 10:20 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The campaign is aimed at searching the countryside of the state of Uttar Pradesh for local faces with strong ground connect.
The campaign is aimed at searching the countryside of the state of Uttar Pradesh for local faces with strong ground connect.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

On the eve of the launch of a 10-day rural-connect programme ahead of the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, the state unit of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its key functionaries to desist from seeking tickets for themselves or relatives since the party wants to give its cadres the opportunity to contest in the rural polls.

The 10-day campaign was also aimed at browsing the state’s countryside for local faces with strong ground connect, BJP leaders said after a meeting on Wednesday.

“The rural connect initiative would continue till January 17,” said Himanshu Dubey of the BJP.

He said senior BJP functionaries, including party chief Swatantra Dev and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, would visit various parts of the state to galvanise the cadre for the polls.

While the state BJP chief will be in Siddharthnagar on Friday, general secretary (organisation) will be in Kanpur (dehat) and Kanpur on Thursday. The party general secretaries will also tour different parts of the state.

“It has been broadly decided that we would field maximum cadres in these elections. Those functionaries directly associated with panchayat poll responsibilities will not be allowed to contest these polls,” said a party leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath orders another dry run for Covid vaccination

BJP state unit joint general secretary (organisation), Bhawani Singh, and regional chief of Gorakhpur region, Dharmendra Singh, will be in Sant Kabir Nagar, general secretary Amarpal Maurya will be in Lucknow and Awadh region chief, Shesh Narayan Mishra, will be in Bahraich on Thursday.

This will be followed by another round of campaign on Friday, when another co-general secretary (organisation) Karmvir and general secretary JPS Rathore will visit Meerut. Amarpal Maurya will be in Hardoi, Ashwini Tyagi will be in Agra, Awadh region chief Shesh Narayan Mishra will be in Shravasti, Kanpur region chief Manvendra Pratap Singh will be in Auraiya and Kashi region chief Mahesh Chandra Srivastava will be in Sonbhadra, party leaders said.

