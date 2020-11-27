UP plans two community service centres in each gram panchayat

lucknow

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:19 IST

With the aim of making Uttar Pradesh Atmanirbhar (self-reliant), the state government will set up two community service centres (CSCs) at every gram panchayat level or for every 10,000 people, said an official government statement issued on Thursday.

The CSCs will assist, sensitise and facilitate the locals in availing government welfare schemes and receiving benefits, the statement claimed.

The target is to open 1.5 lakh such CSCs, which may employ about 4.5 lakh youth at the local level, as per the statement. The government hopes that more than one CSC will lead to a healthy competition which, in turn, will provide better services to consumers.

Also Read: AAP alleges UP managing Covid data, patients from state running to Delhi

As many as 258 services delivered by 35 departments will be made available at the CSCs, benefiting people. Any person desirous of availing services at the centres may access them through the internet on e-district portals.

Planned under the state’s IT and electronics department, these centres are to be run on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model. The rural youth entrepreneurs manning the CSCs will now get Rs 30 as fee per service instead of Rs 20 as was decided before.

Similarly, for every financial transaction, the centre in charge will receive Rs 11 instead of Rs 4 as announced earlier