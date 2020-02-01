UP police nab eight people with ‘PFI links’

lucknow

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:41 IST

Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested eight persons and claimed that they were either linked to or were activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI). Of the eight, police arrested three in Lucknow and five in Kanpur.

The UP police, soon after violent protests broke out in different parts of the state last month, had said that it had “found PFI footprints behind the protest”. At least 24 people had died during the anti-CAA violence in the state.

The Lucknow police on Friday arrested three locals for their alleged involvement in violence during protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the city on December 19 last. The police said the three had been absconding since the case was filed against them and several others.

Those arrested are Shakilurahman, 40, Shabi Khan, 35, and Md Arshad, 36.

Deputy commissioner of police (North) Sarvashresth Tripathi said, “During the interrogation, they revealed that they work for the Popular Front of India (PFI). We are investigating their role in the violence.”

“They were arrested from different parts of city. Usually, they were tasked with the publicity of the organisation and during the protest and violence, they were there on the spot,” said another cop privy to the matter.

The police have booked them for unlawful assembly, misbehaving with police, criminal conspiracy, theft and attempt to murder, he said.

This is second such arrest in the town as police in December had arrested two and claimed that they were the office bearers of the PFI, including its state president, for “instigating violence during anti-CAA protest” in the state capital.

“Earlier, we arrested Mohd Asfaq, who was state president of PFI, and Nadeem, its state treasurer, in connection with the violent protests in Lucknow,” he added.

As per the police probe, they used over 16 closed messaging groups and other social media platforms to invite people to the anti-CAA protest.

In Kanpur, a special investigation team (SIT) arrested five. It claimed them as having ‘links with PFI’ and involvement in December 19 anti-CAA violence in Kanpur.

The inspector general of police, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal said, “The SIT on a piece of information arrested the five at Jhakarkati bridge on Friday morning. The SIT learnt that the five were headed to protest at the chief minister’s event in Kanpur today. On catching them and in follow-up investigation, the team found that they were involved in violence in anti-CAA protest in Kanpur and that they have links with PFI.”

The five according to the police are Mohammad Umar of Nagar Nigam Colony under Bajaria police station area; Syed Abdul Hai Hashmi of Labour Colony, Fahimabad under Chamanganj police area; Faizan Mumtaz of Coolie Bazaar, Badshahi Naka; Md Wasif of Coolie Bazaar, Bada Kuriana under Anwarganj police area; and Sarwar Alam also residing in the same area as Md Wasif.

The police have booked all the five under various sections about vandalism, violence, rioting, attempt to murder etc.