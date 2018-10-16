UP to have 13 new medical colleges: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said with new departments coming up at the SGPGI, the institute would have 550 more beds and this would perhaps end the problem of admissions.

Stating that treatment of poor patients was still a challenge, he said: “We are soon going to open 13 new medical colleges in UP, but recruitment of faculty is a big problem. We can create infrastructure, but from where will we bring faculty. This problem can be solved by institutes like PGI.”

BOY SEEKING PROBE NOT ALLOWED TO MEET CM A 12-year-old Dalit boy, Sujeet Kumar Jatav, wanted to meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath, but was allegedly not allowed to do so by the security staff. He was in PGI to get treatment for his mentally ill brother.

The boy wanted to meet the CM for pleading the case of his uncle and sister’s murder allegedly by a gram panchayat head in Jugaura. He said his uncle Sarnam Singh Jatav contested polls against the politician and that’s why he was killed and after that his sister Ram Beti Jatav was also allegedly killed. The boy alleged that cops were not conducting a fair probe into the case and thus wanted to meet the CM to seek a fair inquiry

The chief minister said this while dedicating liver transplant centre and department of hematology buildings at the SGPGI to the public on Monday.

He also laid the foundation stone for the building of renal transplant centre and emergency medicine at Shruti auditorium in the presence PGI director Rakesh Kapoor and minister of health education Ashutosh Tandon.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister directed PGI director to open new satellite centres of the SGPGI outside Lucknow as it was not the only city of UP that needed super specialty care.

“Humans also live in other cities and they also require treatment. The government will give all help required for opening satellite centres. Today, PGI is a brand and I receive number of pleas for recommending admission to the institute,” said the chief minister

The CM said doctors should not fix quota of seeing patients every day.

“Doctors are called God, not because they reject patients, but because they have human touch and are sensitive enough to feel the pain of patients. They must be ready to learn every day because every patient is a subject of research for them and institutes like PGI must thank patients because of whom they are able to conduct big research,” he said.

‘PERMIT CADRE RESTRUCTURING’

PGI director Rakesh Kapoor said, “I don’t want to leave a print on sand, but want to leave my memories on stones – this emergency medicine and renal transplant centre will remain here forever and will give new life to many patients.”

He requested the chief minister for permitting cadre restructuring and allowances according to Seventh Pay scale by changing rules of 2011.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 12:51 IST