UP woman kills infant daughter for ‘occult practice’

A woman allegedly beat her 18-month-old daughter to death to perform some occult practice in Tajpur village under Nanpara police area of Bahraich on Sunday, circle officer, Nanpara, Vijay Prakash said.

Station house officer, Nanpara police station, RP Yadav said on Sunday some villagers complained to the police that Geeta Devi, 32, had beaten her daughter Sonam to death. Yadav said the police had taken Geeta Devi into custody and sent the body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact reason for her death.

The SHO further said Geeta denied having committed the crime and claimed that her daughter died of cold. However, some marks were found on the body of the deceased, he said. Geeta and her daughter lived in the village. Geeta’s husband Zimindar works at a brick kiln in Gonda district.

