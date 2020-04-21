UPPSC kick-starts online application process for PCS (Pre)-2020

lucknow

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:50 IST

PRAYAGRAJ The Uttar Pradesh public service commission (UPPSC) on Tuesday issued the detailed advertisement for its much-awaited combined state/ upper subordinate services (PCS) examination, 2020, commonly known as PCS (preliminary) exam-2020, and assistant conservator of forest (ACF)/range forest officer (RFO) services examination-2020. The commission had resumed working on April 20 amid lock-down.

The advertisement also marked the start of the online application process from Tuesday itself, said UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

He said that the advertisement is also available on the commission’s official website http://uppsc.up.nic.in for the benefit of the aspirants.

UPPSC secretary said that last date for receipt of examination fee online in the bank was May 18, 2020, while the last date for submission of online application was May 21, 2020. As per the annual calendar of examinations of UPPSC, the PCS (pre)-2020 is proposed to be held on June 21.

Presently 200 posts had been included in the PCS-2020 recruitment exam while formal requisition of vacant posts of ACF and RFO was still awaited from the state government. If any such requisition is received before the result of pre-examination, the same will be included in the examination, he said.

The posts included in PCS-2020 consist of deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant regional transport officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax), district commandant home guards, treasury officer/accounts officer (treasury), cane inspector and assistant sugar commissioner, superintendent jail, manager credit (small industries), manager marketing and economic survey (small industries), executive officer grade-I/assistant nagar ayukta, district basic education officer/associate DIOS and other equivalent administrative posts, assistant director industries (marketing) and assistant labour commissioner among others.