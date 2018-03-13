Upset over not having male child, man kills wife, daughter in UP’s Meerut

Upset over not having a male child, a man allegedly slit the throat of his wife and five-year-old daughter in Behsuma town of Mawana area on Tuesday, police said.

Mawana police circle officer UN Mishra said the police had arrested Anuj Singh, 33, and his mother Indresh, residents of Jumerat locality, in connection with the murders.

“Anuj and his mother have confessed to their crime. During interrogation, Anuj said he was upset as he did not have a male child,” Mishra said.

Anuj used a sharp-edged weapon to kill wife Mamta and daughter Tanvi.

The police said a passerby spotted the bodies near a pond and informed them.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations.