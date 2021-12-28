e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya students booked for sedition over ‘azaadi’ slogans

The students denied the sedition charges, saying they were demanding “azaadi” (freedom) from the principal and the “anti-student policies” of the college

lucknow Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 10:08 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Ayodhya
Saket PG College.
Saket PG College.(Sourced: Facebook)
         

A group of students of Saket PG College, Ayodhya, has been booked on sedition and other charges for allegedly raising “azaadi” slogans during a protest in which they demanded students’ union poll.

ND Pandey, the principal of the college, lodged a complaint against 13 students at the Ayodhya Kotwali police station on December 23. Thereafter, Ashutosh Mishra, station officer in charge of the police station, lodged a first information report (FIR) against six students the same day.

“An FIR has been lodged under several sections against students on various charges, including arson. Some students even incited three students to kill themselves, who reached the rooftop of the college,” the station officer said on Sunday.

The students, however, did not jump.

The students denied the sedition charges, saying they were demanding “azaadi” (freedom) from the principal and the “anti-student policies” of the college.

The incident took place on December 16. During the investigation, the station officer found six students involved in the incident. The police booked the students under sections 124A (sedition), 147 (rioting), 353 (assault on public servant), 427 (causing damage to property), 506 (offence of criminal intimidation) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The college management has now announced the students’ union poll on February 10 next year.

