Uttar Pradesh Cabinet okays Delhi-Meerut rapid rail project

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Saturday approved the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor estimated to cost around Rs 30,668 crore.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting that also approved a discount of 25 percent against existing 20 percent to customers at the Gandhi Ashram on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Briefing media persons minister for medical and health Siddharth Nath Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay foundation stone of the RRTS 82.50 km project on March 8.

He said the project would be designed for a speed of 180 km per hour and average speed would be 100 km per hour, about three times more than than the Metro Rail and the project would be completed by 2024.

Out of a total cost of Rs 30,668 crore the union government’s share would be Rs 6464 crore. National Capital Region Delhi would invest Rs 1216 crore while Uttar Pradesh government will invest Rs 16480 in the project. A sum of Rs 16480 would be obtained on loan by union government while Rs 270 crore would be mobilized from private sector.

The state cabinet approved a proposal to run electric buses in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Agra, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Mathura, Vrindavan and Shahjahanpur.

In all 580 buses would be operated with a cost of Rs 493 crore on public private partnership model.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 03:53 IST