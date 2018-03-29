Uttar Pradesh: MP files FIR after posts against Modi appears on wife’s Facebook wall

Local MP Shyama Charan Gupta has lodged an FIR against unidentified youths for allegedly hacking the Facebook profile of his wife Yamnotri Gupta and posting objectionable posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah.

In a complaint given to the police, Gupta said three youths had approached his wife and social worker Yamnotri Gupta at their residence in George Town ten days back on pretext of some social work.

The youths asked for her mobile number and took her mobile on the pretext of saving his number in the phone book.

However, they instead posted objectionable comments against the Prime Minister and BJP president on her facebook account.

Later, some persons who saw the comments informed Yamnotri about the incident.

“An FIR has been lodged under the cybercrime act and footages of CCTV cameras installed at MP’s residence were being scanned to identify and arrests the youths,” said Santosh Sharma, SHO, George Town.