Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi to hold virtual dialogue with beneficiaries of SVANidhi scheme today

lucknow

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 08:52 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual dialogue with Uttar Pradesh’s beneficiaries of the PM Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi Scheme (SVANidhi Scheme) on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh has ranked first in all three categories—applications, sanctions and disbursal of loans—in the SVANidhi scheme.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, minister for urban development Ashutosh Tandon and minister of state for urban development Mahesh Chandra Gupta will virtually attend the programme.

Adityanath returned to state Capital Lucknow on Monday after performing Navratri Poojan and attending Dussehra celebrations over the weekend in Gorakhpur.

The SVANidhi scheme was launched on June 1, 2020, by the Central government to help street vendors and hawkers resume their work, which had been impacted by the spread of Covid-19 and the ensuing nationwide lockdown.

Also Read: PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors: Benefits, loan amount, tenure

An official spokesman said that Uttar Pradesh has disbursed loans to 259,147 beneficiaries by October 26, 2020. While around 640,000 Uttar Pradesh vendors applied, loans were sanctioned to as many as 362, 785. Principal secretary, urban development, Deepak Kumar said there were 3,050 registered vending zones in the 651 urban local bodies (ULB) of the state and, in these zones, over 778,000 vendors had been identified to avail te benefits of the scheme. While the state has over 668,000 registered vendors, the government has issued certificates to 470,923 vendors. Over 477,000 identity cards have also been issued to these vendors to ensure there are no hassles when they conduct their business.

The scheme aims to facilitate working capital loans up to Rs 10,000 at a subsidised rate of interest, incentivising regular repayment of the loans and rewarding digital transactions. The scheme aims at providing benefits to street vendors or hawkers in urban, pre-urban and rural areas.

Seven cities of UP also find a place in the list of top 10 cities of the country whose hawkers will receive the benefits of the scheme, with latest additions of Ghaziabad and Kanpur. While Varanasi, Lucknow and Aligarh are the top three cities in the list, other cities of the state include Prayagraj (4th), Gorakhpur (5th), Kanpur (8th) and Ghaziabad (9th). Other Indian cities on the list are Indore (6th), Bhopal (7th) and Hyderabad (10th).