Uttar Pradesh: Powered by ODOP, Jalesar’s ghungroos get global market

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 10:28 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has helped revive the ghungroo, or ankle bell, industry of Jalesar in the state’s Etah district through its One District One Product (ODOP) scheme and generated employment, officials said. The ankle bells are now also in high demand abroad in countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Iraq, they added.

Officials said India’s ghungroo manufacturing industry is worth Rs 100 crore and that Etah’s share in it has increased by 15% to 20% in the last few months.

The increasing demand for ankle bells has prompted the state government to start a training programme for artisans. Over 10,000 people are directly connected with this industry in the state.

Ankle bells are key to classical dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, and Manipuri.

Bells from Jalesar also adorn temples in Kashi, Mathura, and Ayodhya, among other religious places across the country.

The raw material used for making these bells such as mud, white powder, and brass of premium quality is found in abundance in Jalesar.

“We have been working towards reviving the [ankle bell] industry and providing a platform to the dying art under the ODOP scheme,” said Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, micro small and medium enterprises, and export promotion, Uttar Pradesh.

He added the government has come out with a plan to promote, preserve, and develop the lesser-known, but exclusive products of each district globally. “Under the ODOP scheme, the state government is providing free training and making necessary equipment available to artists to promote indigenous products. As part of this project, around 1,000 youths have been trained,” Sehgal said.

Officials said loans worth Rs 350 crore have been provided to artisans from 75 districts across the state under the scheme.